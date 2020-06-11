ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Trading Up 36.3%

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) was up 36.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.88, approximately 3,229,070 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,418% from the average daily volume of 212,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get ALJ Regional alerts:

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.26%. The business had revenue of $96.03 million for the quarter.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.