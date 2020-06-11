Alison Kay Acquires 14 Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider Alison Kay purchased 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 918 ($11.68) per share, with a total value of £128.52 ($163.57).

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 933.40 ($11.88) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 923.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 943.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71. National Grid plc has a one year low of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,073.80 ($13.67).

Get National Grid alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.22) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of National Grid to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 910 ($11.58) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($12.85) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Grid to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 930 ($11.84) to GBX 930 ($11.84) in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 990.38 ($12.61).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.