Ajo LP Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Ajo LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 54.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 374,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,208,000 after buying an additional 132,469 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.9% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 70.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 301,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,634,000 after buying an additional 124,650 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.51. 3,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,075. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $92.31 and a one year high of $171.77.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.86.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

