Ajo LP Sells 39,022 Shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Ajo LP decreased its position in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,022 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 478.3% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Masonite International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masonite International alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens raised shares of Masonite International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Paxton sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $227,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,717.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOOR traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,873. Masonite International Corp has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $551.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.66 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Masonite International Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.