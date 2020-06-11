Ajo LP Sells 36,001 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Ajo LP cut its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,001 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 490.1% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.26. 28,559,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,997,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

