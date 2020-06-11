Ajo LP Sells 2,631 Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Ajo LP trimmed its position in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 105.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies during the first quarter worth $124,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioSpecifics Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BSTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of BSTC traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.12. The stock had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,175. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.97. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $66.51. The firm has a market cap of $447.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.87.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC).

Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.