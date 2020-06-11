Ajo LP Sells 20,928 Shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Ajo LP lessened its holdings in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,928 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned about 0.25% of Gibraltar Industries worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,894,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 875,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 422,525 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 410,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after buying an additional 315,195 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after purchasing an additional 234,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 409.9% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 250,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 201,121 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,272. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.38.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

