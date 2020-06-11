Ajo LP Sells 112,948 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Ajo LP reduced its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,948 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 0.28% of Builders FirstSource worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 152,678 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,681,000 after purchasing an additional 405,127 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 105,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 30,534 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $1,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,399. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $37,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at $601,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,415. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

