Ajo LP Sells 10,224 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Ajo LP trimmed its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,224 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned approximately 1.15% of Financial Institutions worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. bought 2,558 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.57 per share, with a total value of $47,502.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $445,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $94,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,918.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,058 shares of company stock worth $185,142 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 732 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,499. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.06. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $33.28.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.40). Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on FISI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

