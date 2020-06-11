Ajo LP Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ajo LP decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,266 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,503,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,881,000 after purchasing an additional 57,219 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.31. The stock had a trading volume of 63,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,236. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.85. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The firm has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

