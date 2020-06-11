Ajo LP Reduces Position in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Ajo LP lowered its position in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,514 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.88% of Kimball International worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kimball International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kimball International by 63.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 1,649.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KBAL stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,283. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. Kimball International Inc has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $504.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $178.17 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th.

KBAL has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Kimball International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

