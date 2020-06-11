Ajo LP Raises Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Ajo LP increased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2,485.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,739 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned about 0.07% of OGE Energy worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 253,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,776,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,626,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 85,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 34,320 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of OGE stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.43. 6,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,350. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.75, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Dennis acquired 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $31,825.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,062.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.