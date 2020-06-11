Ajo LP Raises Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Ajo LP grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,246 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned about 1.19% of Quanex Building Products worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 535.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NX shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Quanex Building Products from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:NX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,553. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $20.42. The company has a market cap of $476.76 million, a P/E ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

