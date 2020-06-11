Ajo LP Purchases Shares of 23,961 Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Ajo LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RE. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Everest Re Group news, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $2,075,880.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 289,851 shares in the company, valued at $50,141,324.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $33,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RE shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Everest Re Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Shares of NYSE RE traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.00. The company had a trading volume of 841 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group Ltd has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $294.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.39.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

