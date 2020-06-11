Ajo LP Purchases New Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ajo LP purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 42,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 13.3% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,039,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,180,000 after acquiring an additional 121,800 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 245,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,607,000 after purchasing an additional 54,758 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 22.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $94.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.55.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.05. 1,407,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,421,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.99. T-Mobile Us Inc has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $106.72.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.