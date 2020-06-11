Ajo LP Purchases New Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Ajo LP acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,809,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,264,000 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE K traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,654. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $71.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.