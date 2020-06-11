Ajo LP Purchases New Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ajo LP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 64,474 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.50 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.19. 39,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,470. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

