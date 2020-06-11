Ajo LP Purchases 136,772 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Ajo LP grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 248.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,772 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 2,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.10 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Shares of Vipshop stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.04. 66,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,847,034. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

