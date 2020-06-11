Ajo LP Makes New Investment in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Ajo LP acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $8,111,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALXN shares. TheStreet upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 418,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,536,232.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

ALXN traded down $2.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.50. 440,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,993. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.92. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $134.84.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.