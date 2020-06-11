Ajo LP Makes New $3.28 Million Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Ajo LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 335.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.41. The company had a trading volume of 40,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,807. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

