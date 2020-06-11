Ajo LP Invests $5.36 Million in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Ajo LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 133,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,344,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806,716 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,189,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $73,105,000. State Street Corp raised its position in FirstEnergy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,639,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,926,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,041 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,725,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,313,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

FirstEnergy stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,002. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.