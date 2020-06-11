Ajo LP Invests $3.30 Million in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Ajo LP acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,351 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,000. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.15% of Stamps.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stamps.com by 222.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in Stamps.com by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STMP. ValuEngine raised Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Stamps.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 21,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total value of $3,994,204.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,204.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,450 shares of company stock worth $7,561,437 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.84. 823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $221.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 0.29.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $151.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

