Ajo LP Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Ajo LP decreased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $4.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.51. 33,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,490,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $103.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

