Ajo LP Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Ajo LP lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,277 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,745. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.