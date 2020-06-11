Ajo LP Has $3.73 Million Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ajo LP cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned about 0.06% of Hubbell worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Hubbell by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,549,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of HUBB traded down $6.47 on Thursday, reaching $125.09. 648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,858. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.27. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUBB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hubbell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.