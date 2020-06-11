Ajo LP Has $3.50 Million Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Ajo LP decreased its stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,090 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned about 0.42% of 1st Source worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Norges Bank bought a new position in 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at $16,294,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 1st Source during the first quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in 1st Source by 32.7% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 308,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 76,041 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in 1st Source by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 536,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,827,000 after buying an additional 44,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in 1st Source by 75.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 34,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SRCE. BidaskClub downgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

1st Source stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,890. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $53.42. The company has a market capitalization of $960.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.12.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). 1st Source had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $79.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Schwabero purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,634.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

