Ajo LP Has $3.46 Million Holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Ajo LP cut its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,240 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.25% of CSG Systems International worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CSG Systems International news, EVP Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 4,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $225,623.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,366.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

CSGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti raised CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

CSG Systems International stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,437. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $58.69.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $227.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.77 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

