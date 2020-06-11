Ajo LP Grows Stock Position in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Ajo LP increased its stake in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,964 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned about 1.09% of Bancorp worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Bancorp news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $143,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,327.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ TBBK traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,644. Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $627.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $59.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bancorp Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

