Ajo LP Grows Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Ajo LP grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1,001.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,088 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,020 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,339,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $131,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,791 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $59,132,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,136,000. AO Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,510,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 59.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,991,000 after purchasing an additional 954,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of JNPR traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.25. 15,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,207,047. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $542,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.