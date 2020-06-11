Ajo LP Cuts Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Ajo LP decreased its holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,686,697 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned 0.05% of United Continental worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAL. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in United Continental by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 1,437.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Continental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UAL. TheStreet downgraded United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of United Continental in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James downgraded United Continental to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

UAL traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,444,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,811,197. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.47. United Continental Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

