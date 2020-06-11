Ajo LP Acquires New Holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Ajo LP bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 251,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,657,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $48,718,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,770,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,756,000 after buying an additional 1,724,970 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 51.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after buying an additional 656,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

CNO stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.78. 35,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,098. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.30.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $717.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.07%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $225,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,854.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellyn L. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,318 shares in the company, valued at $865,709.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 50,758 shares of company stock valued at $575,758. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.