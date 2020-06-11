Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. is a leading provider of air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. Through five principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier Certificates, ATSG also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance services, airport ground services, fuel management, specialized transportation management, and air charter brokerage services. ATSG subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc., Air Transport International, LLC, Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc., Capital Cargo International Airlines, Inc., and LGSTX Services, Inc. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of ATSG opened at $22.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,146.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $25.60.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $389.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,281,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,850 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,570,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,789 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 754.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,838 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,207,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,325,000 after acquiring an additional 20,368 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

