Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,264,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 235,756 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.54% of Agree Realty worth $78,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 73,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Merrie S. Frankel purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,595.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerome R. Rossi purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.72 per share, with a total value of $121,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,263.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $178,938 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $65.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.29.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 75.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

