Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Shares Up 11.7%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares shot up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.53, 2,286,748 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,425,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aethlon Medical stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) by 9,823.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,570 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Aethlon Medical worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

