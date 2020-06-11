adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €188.00 by Credit Suisse Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €188.00 ($211.24) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 24.25% from the company’s previous close.

ADS has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €270.00 ($303.37) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($230.34) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €200.00 ($224.72) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($264.04) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($325.84) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €250.00 ($280.90).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €248.20 ($278.88) on Tuesday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($183.88) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($225.85). The company’s 50 day moving average is €219.88 and its 200 day moving average is €252.11.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

