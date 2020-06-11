Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $135.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AYI. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $101.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.13.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $101.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $143.55. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,227.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 550,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,914,000 after acquiring an additional 69,547 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 16,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

