Activision Blizzard, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Activision Blizzard in a report released on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.42. Oppenheimer has a “Outperformer” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.66.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.85. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,964. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,452 shares of company stock valued at $32,274,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

