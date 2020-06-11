Aberdeen Standard Euro Lgst Incm PLC (LON:ASLI) Insider Buys £10,400 in Stock

Aberdeen Standard Euro Lgst Incm PLC (LON:ASLI) insider Tony Roper bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £10,400 ($13,236.60).

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Euro Lgst Incm stock opened at GBX 104 ($1.32) on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Euro Lgst Incm PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 103.48 ($1.32). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a GBX 1.24 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.29%.

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment company. The Company manages 56 real estate portfolios in Europe. The Company seeks to invest in a diversified portfolio of European logistics properties, which consists of big box logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics facilities.

