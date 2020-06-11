Aave (LEND) Trading Up 39.7% This Week

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Aave has a total market capitalization of $110.93 million and approximately $10.80 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aave has traded up 39.7% against the dollar. One Aave token can now be purchased for $0.0853 or 0.00000883 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Bibox, Kyber Network and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $696.47 or 0.07208804 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002497 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00054789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030263 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012079 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:LEND) is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Aave's total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1.

The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ABCC, Binance, Bibox, IDEX, BiteBTC, Alterdice, Gate.io and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

