86,205 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Bought by Ajo LP

Ajo LP purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 77,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.53. 201,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,302. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.07. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 25,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $1,898,044.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,682.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at $14,932,818.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 387,720 shares of company stock valued at $28,043,852. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

