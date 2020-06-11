56,002 Shares in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $109,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.
APLE stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.03. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $16.88.
Several analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.
About Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.
