56,002 Shares in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $109,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

APLE stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.03. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $16.88.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $238.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.39 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.91%. Research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

