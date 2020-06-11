44,935 Shares in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Quidel as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quidel by 70.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 43.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 68,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total transaction of $11,888,434.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,700 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $1,368,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,156.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,164 shares of company stock valued at $26,211,364. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Quidel from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $166.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $52.49 and a 12 month high of $210.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.90.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.