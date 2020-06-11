4,481 Shares in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2,028.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 222,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,036,000 after buying an additional 211,621 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,300,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,109,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,837,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 461.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 34,559 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.66. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $57.48.

