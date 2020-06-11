352,321 Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Acquired by Ajo LP

Ajo LP bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 352,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 89.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Helmerich & Payne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. CSFB decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Shares of HP stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,634. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $633.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

