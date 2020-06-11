26,500 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.62. 4,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,370. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.62.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

