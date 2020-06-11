17,889 Shares in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCH. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 170,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $37.12 on Thursday. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $45.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, Director Larry Peiros bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

