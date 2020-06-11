109,489 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Purchased by Ajo LP

Ajo LP purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $13,442,911,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,804,000 after buying an additional 350,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,092,000 after buying an additional 115,676 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,819,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,513,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

NYSE:CPB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.75. 11,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $57.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.71.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

