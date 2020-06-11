$1.04 EPS Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.07. General Mills posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.78.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $214,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,570.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in General Mills by 7.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 403,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in General Mills by 32.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 69.0% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in General Mills by 44.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 207,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 63,756 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS opened at $62.78 on Thursday. General Mills has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $64.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61.

General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

