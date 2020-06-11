-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.20. Inogen posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 113.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Inogen had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $88.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inogen from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.79. Inogen has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $76.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $830.44 million, a P/E ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 53.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,503,755 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,684,000 after purchasing an additional 526,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inogen by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,295,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Inogen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,762,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Inogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,580,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Inogen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 285,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

