Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Lifted to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.77.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

